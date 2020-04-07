Food is one of life’s most basic necessities, yet during this crisis for some, it’s scarce. Over the next few months, the Salvation Army has partnered with Midwest Food Bank to deliver 50,000 Emergency Relief Family Food Boxes across the country.
Since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the two organizations have helped serve communities during times of need. In June, Madisonville’s Salvation Army hopes to receive 200 food boxes for the community.
Boxes will have shelf-stable foods, including cereal, oatmeal, pasta, canned vegetables and canned meats along with toilet paper and paper towels, said Midwest Food Bank Development Director Jada Hoerr.
“Before COVID-19, we had one in nine households in the U.S. that were dependent on the emergency food system, so they were finding food pantries, soup kitchens, etc.,” she said. “There’s been a drastic increase with unemployment, and then having the family food boxes that can be delivered helps those vulnerable populations to be able to stay at home. It’s a convenient way to get supplies to those individuals.”
Midwest Food Bank is sending truckloads of food boxes to both Paducah and Bowling Green. From there, they will be distributed to the various Salvation Army locations in the area.
“The way they’re coming is 1,000 food boxes per trailer. We’re going to probably get 200 of those food boxes,” said Good. “We don’t have a big forklift, so they have to go into a bigger warehouse. The boxes are in such high demand right now that it’s taking forever.”
Though the food boxes, which will feed a family of four for four to five days, won’t arrive until June, the Madisonville Salvation Army is continuing to feed between 2,100 to 2,500 people per week, said Captain Lisa Good.
In the last two and a half weeks, Good said they had ordered over $25,000 worth of food, and she placed another $5,000 order Monday.
“People don’t realize it takes a lot to feed this many,” she said.
Major Mike Good said they had been asked by Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. to help in Nortonville and Dawson Springs.
“We’re trying to get more funding,” he said. “We want to do what we can, but it takes funding.”
If you would like to help the Salvation Army in Madisonville continue to feed the area, you can send your donation to P.O. Box 489, Madisonville, KY 42431 or contact the organization directly.
