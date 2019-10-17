Rabbit Ridge is ready to rock. Well, almost.
After a rest day Wednesday to focus on classwork, set-up should resume today for the annual "West Hopkins Fall Fest." A Friday afternoon filled with activities at West Hopkins Accelerated School will lead to a free concert at 6 p.m. by country-rock singer Timmy Dunn.
The Fall Fest is a fundraising event for the kindergarten-through-eighth grade school. PTO Treasurer Kirsten Terry said Wednesday it's a tradition that goes back not only several decades, but several schools.
"We used to have a lot of small schools out here," she said. Charleston, Dalton and Nebo Elementary School closed over time, eventually combining into the old West Hopkins High School building during the 1990s.
The Fall Fest atmosphere in the gymnasium will be like an old-school carnival, and each grade will have different activities to offer. For instance, the eighth grade class will have two gift baskets available to high bidders in a silent auction.
"It seems to flow better that way. Everybody gets noticed," Terry said.
Many people across Hopkins County noticed last year when a free concert was added for the first time. Terry said singer Layla Spring helped the crowd swell to around 1,000 people.
Dunn, like Spring, loves to emphasize his Kentucky roots. He describes himself online as an "independent singer-songwriter," based in Henderson but focused on Nashville.
After appearing as an opening act for Rascal Flatts, Dunn's first music video, "In a Hurry," was released in May. Dunn quickly gained close to 22,000 followers on Instagram. His next single, "It's About Time," is scheduled for release Friday, Nov. 1.
Terry said Dunn and his band will give West Hopkins students a preview of his show Friday at 9 a.m. for those who might have to miss the evening performance.
West Hopkins Accelerated School is in Rabbit Ridge on Kentucky 109. But people making the trip from Madisonville this year will need to adjust their course.
The fastest route, Kentucky 70, remains closed because of bridge construction over Sugar Creek. A detour through Earlington is marked. Terry recommends heading west on Kentucky 1034/Rose Creek Road from Nebo Road, then going south on Kentucky 502/Colttown Road to Rabbit Ridge.
The Fall Fest will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. It should end around 8:30 p.m. after the concert and the crowning of a festival king and queen.
Terry said last year's event raised around $13,000. While the PTO gets some of that, most of the money is kept by the classes and their receipts from booths. That will turn into field trips and other upcoming activities.
"We're not going around selling stuff door-to-door," Terry said.
