The community will come together Friday to celebrate hard-working individuals and businesses in the area when the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its 7th annual “Evening of Stars” event, according to Chamber Operations Coordinator Houston Knox, who says the night will be one to remember.
“Our theme, this year is big band. We are having a classy and elegant event,” he said. “At 6 p.m., we will have a social hour, and that will be followed at 7 p.m. with an amazing dinner by Catering and Creations. At eight, we will go into the awards ceremony.”
This year’s selection committee had a tough time choosing winners, said Knox, because so many great nominations were submitted.
“We’re looking forward to the event,” he said. “We already have a larger attendance from last year. It’s also exciting that people are coming out to celebrate with these businesses.”
The committee selected three nominees for each of the evening’s five categories.
The Horizon Award will be given to a business that has been in operation for three years or less. Nominated for the award are Campfire Roasters, Dempsey Street Baking Company and Wildfire Pizza.
The Small Business of the Year Award will be given to a business with 50 or fewer employees. Nominees for the 2019 award are Cute as a Button Boutique, Ronald Johnson and Associates, PSC and Noel Event Rentals.
The 2019 Business of the Year award will be given to a business with 50 or more staff members. This year’s nominees are Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Carhartt and Hopkins County Schools.
The Non-Profit of the Year award nominees are Baptist Health Foundation Madisonville, Hopkins County Family YMCA and Hopkins County Young Professionals.
The three people nominated for the Corum Community Service Award for corporate community support by an individual, business, or organization are Peyton Adams, Steve Cox and Tim Thomas.
Throughout the evening, other awards will be presented, including the 2019 Ambassador of the Year and the Loman C. Trover Healthcare Award.
The event will be held at the Ballard Convention Center. Tickets are still on sale and are $50 per person and can be purchased online at www.hopkinschamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 270-821-3435.
