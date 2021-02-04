Madisonville Community College was one of five institutions in the state taking part in a mock disaster drill to help better prepare itself to assist the community should another situation like the current pandemic occur in the future.
Specifically, MCC was working on assisting should another shortage of personal protective equipment hit the area by making headbands for face shields using 3D printers in the drill.
“That is what these five colleges are doing is testing whether or not we can meet the demand,” said MCC’s Director of Workforce Solutions, Mike Davenport.
The Rapid Response Additive Manufacturing Initiative was developed by Somerset Community College to deliver a statewide rapid 3D printing response capable of manufacturing critical supplies in the event of future emergencies.
The drill started at 7:30 a.m. Monday when MCC received the code designs for the face shield headbands, said Davenport. All five colleges ran continuously for 72 hours and MCC finished around 8 a.m. today.
“The goal was to keep them all running and make as many as you can in the 72 hours,” said Davenport.
All five colleges received the same code designs at the same time and were given the same time frame to get an accurate idea of how they would handle everything in a real emergency.
Jon Wood, adjunct professor and team member, said they are keeping track of all the data they gather from the drill to send back to Somerset.
“They are gathering data on what issues are going to arise, what do we need to be prepared for and how quickly can we react,” he said.
Davenport said the headbands are being printed out on 14 new 3D printers in groups of four and six and should be easy to take apart to add the strap and face shield. Each headband took around an hour and 15 minutes to print out.
A team of five, including Davenport and Wood, monitored the progress around the clock to make sure everything was working correctly. The other team members were Cody Moore, Robbie Keown and Matt Luckett.
MCC Vice president Jay Parrent said the drill would not be the first time the college helped to make equipment during COVID-19.
“We helped in the early part of the pandemic when there was that shortage, so this is another way to use the resources we have to meet community needs,” he said.
The college made 1,356 face shields at the beginning of the pandemic using 3D printers, said Davenport. The college set up the printers at the Hopkins County Career and Technical College to form an assembly line.
“We packaged them up to take to the hospitals and nursing homes,” said Davenport.
As of Tuesday afternoon, MCC had printed 150 headbands, he said. The headbands were just part of the test and will not be distributed.
The other four colleges participating in the mock disaster drill were Somerset Community College, Jefferson Community and Technical College, Owensboro Community and Technical College and Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College.
