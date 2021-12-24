Richard and Zondra Pittman fell in love with Kentucky four years ago, and a piece of their hearts never left. The Colorado couple, who vacationed in the Bluegrass state for the first time in 2017, enjoyed the countryside, the land, the food, but most of all, the people.
“When we heard about the tornadoes we wanted to come here,” Zondra Pittman said. “ I called all over to try to find someone local who could tell us how to help, and then I got a hold of Jack Whitfield. He helped us locate a specific family in need, and here we are.”
The couple arrived in Dawson Springs yesterday, after making the 20-hour drive from Platview, CO. Their truck was completely filled with clothing, jackets, diapers, wipes, toiletries, blankets, and all kinds of items to give to the family, who they had never met, but had been texting back and forth with for a few days. In addition to the donated goods from The Pittmans and other Colorado community members, they trailed their mobile home along, which they have camped out of on multiple family getaways and vacations. This mobile home, filled with necessities, would be given to the Bean family upon arrival.
Chris and Megan Bean, of Ilsley Road, in Dawson Springs, met the Pittmans face-to-face for the first time, yesterday, standing on the foundation of where their house once was.
Standing on the muddy surface, which was where their home used to be and where they raised their six children, it was hard for the Beans not to get emotional. The only remains of their house are some stones, debris and pieces of support beams broken up all over the ground.
According to the Beans, the Amish and Mennonite communities in the area have been a huge blessing. About 40 of them came out and cut up all the fallen trees and cleared them away, in one day. People have been lending helping hands, wanting to help in any way they know how.
“This is the first time we have had to deal with it directly,” Chris Bean said. “We like to be on the giving side. It is hard for us to accept, we have to humble ourselves and take the help.”
According to wife, Megan Bean, all of their children were at other family members houses the night of the tornado, except for their 11-year-old daughter. When they got warning about the tornado they grabbed whatever important, irreplaceable items they could, their two indoor dogs, and rushed outside to their underground storm cellar.
“I heard every bit of it. It sounds just like a train coming through, but when you take a direct hit like that, then you hear all of the destruction. The wind was unreal. We had the one door up and another metal door wedged up against it. There was plenty of dirt, and I used every bit of my 250-pound weight and all my strength. I was shaking, but I was not letting those doors come up,” Chris Bean.
Megan shared that she just hugged her daughter with a blanket over them and kept repeating “It’s okay, we’re gonna be okay,” and by the grace of God, they were. “If it weren’t for that cellar, we wouldn’t be here today. I thank God for it.” The Beans said it couldn’t have lasted more than 15 seconds, but it felt like a lifetime.
“We didn’t do this for us, we did this for them,” Richard Pittman said. “This trailer isn’t much, but it’ll get them restarted. This is our best Christmas ever, being able to help a family in need.”
Now with the damage done, the plan is to rebuild. Thanks to the Pittmans from Colorado, the Bean family has a place to have Christmas in with their children. They have necessary items, and a roof over their head, until they can finish the cleanup and get started on their new home.
“We want to put in a beautiful flower bed where our house once stood,” Megan Bean. “We are going to build a house further back off the road, and our plan is to start sooner than later.”
