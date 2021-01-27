Madisonville officials plan to apply for funds to help utility customers pay off backlogged amounts owed.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday up to $38 million is available to local governments to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills in their jurisdiction. Each unit of local government may request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
“What we are waiting for is that Area Development Districts, or ADD, is orchestrating this, and we are waiting for them to tell us how we can apply to get this money for our residents in the city.. We are just waiting to hear information on how to proceed at this point,” said Madisonville City Administrator Robert Janes.
The City of Madisonville ended 2020 with $626,362.02 owed in residential utility accounts and $140,970.47 owed in commercial accounts.
As of Tuesday, the residential amount owed dropped to $577,714.08 and the commercial accounts decreased to $125,155.07.
Janes said $48,647.94 had been collected in residential accounts and $15,815.40 had been collected in commercial accounts.
“Those collections were done all within about 28 days,” he said.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said the city has received “amazing” customer feedback regarding the payment plans that allowed customers to either pay their past due amounts in full or 12 months to pay off the debt.
The plans came into effect after the city decided to extend the cutoff date of utilities to Jan. 15 following an executive order from Beshear on Oct. 19, 2020 that allowed cut-offs to resume on Nov. 6, 2020.
“We have received amazing customer feedback for people being so appreciative and thankful for this budget plan,” said Lutz. “Our customers have all responded positively after we sent out that last letter. We had some that came in and were able to financially payoff their accounts in full and others that were really appreciative for the budget option which gave them 12 months to payoff that past due balance.”
Beshear acknowledged the challenges families and businesses still face during the COVID-19 outbreak including paying utilities.
“Even with our victory over COVID-19 coming into sight, times are still tough for our families, said Beshear. “We are grateful to be able to provide these funds, because they will ensure many Kentuckians won’t have to make the impossible choice between feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
The Department for Local Government will administer the funding from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response program established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“We want to get this assistance out the door as quickly as possible, because protecting Kentuckians is our number one priority,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “We encourage local governments to submit applications as quickly as possible.”
To apply, local governments must submit an application to DLG. If approved, local governments must then partner with a community action agency to assist with funding administration. To simplify the process and fulfill that need, DLG has partnered with ADD to assist units of local government, local nonprofit community service providers and eligible Kentuckians with their applications and administering funds.
Households are eligible for up to $250 per month for six consecutive months if they live in a city or county approved for funding, have been financially impacted by COVID-19, are struggling to pay water, sewer, electric, gas or other heating and cooling bills and have received notice for disconnect between January 21, 2020, and present day or up to two months following.
Once a household’s application is approved, the local nonprofit community service provider will transfer funds directly to a utility provider on their behalf.
Local governments can apply for CDBG-CV funds now by completing the application on the DLG website. Kentuckians should contact their local government or ADD for more information on CDBG-CV funds in their area.
This aid follows a previous fund set up by Beshear. In October 2020, the Governor created the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund by dedicating $15 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. This fund is estimated to have helped over 63,000 individuals in more than 26,000 households through December of last year.
A third round of utility relief is forthcoming as Congress passed the Omnibus Appropriations and Coronavirus Relief Package, or the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law Dec. 27, 2020. That package is expected to provide nearly $297 million to Kentuckians to protect tenants from evictions and utility disconnections, through the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction and Utility Relief Fund. More information on this program will be coming within the next few weeks.
Other municipalities in Hopkins County did not respond to questions about their plans to apply for the aid or the amount of backlogged money owed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.