A Madisonville woman was arrested on Tuesday after authorities allege that she was involved in an automobile accident, then left the scene to “get her son on the bus to school.”
Madisonville Police say they were alerted by central dispatch at approximately 6:52 a.m. that there had been a vehicle collision near the intersection of East Broadway and Scott Street. Upon arrival, officers were notified by eyewitnesses that a gold Honda Accord had fled the scene, heading east on Broadway. They also found debris in the roadway from a gold colored vehicle with Honda markings.
