The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
William Cook, 37, of Crofton, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a handgun, careless driving, disregarding stop sign, possession of marijuana, giving officer false identifying information, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin Grayson, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Kenneth Stafford, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with trafficking in marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Kreene Jones, 36, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana and two counts of buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Lacie Turner, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by failure to make required disbursement of property.
