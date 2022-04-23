Absentee voting for the May primary is just over a week away, and Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern is looking to update voters on what they need to know before they head to the polls, or seek to fill out an absentee ballot.
For those looking to vote via a mail-in ballot, the window to get your vote in before the May 17 primary is quickly closing. To request an absentee ballot, you must either log onto govote.ky.gov or call 270-821-7361 prior to May 3.
For those who need to vote outside the normal voting window, this year you can also utilize in-person absentee voting. The early absentee polls will be open at the Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. beginning May 4 and ending May 11.
For either mail-in absentee voting or in-person absentee voting, an eligible voter must be:
• A student who resides outside their home county
• Voter or spouse of voter who is hospitalized during early voting and on election day
• A uniformed service member confined to a military base during early voting and on election day, and ineligible to vote by mail
• In last trimester of pregnancy
• A voter who temporarily resides outside the state but is still eligible to vote in their home county
• A person who, due to age, disability or illness will be unable to vote in-person
• A voter who will be out of the county during early voting and on election day
