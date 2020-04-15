When the school systems entered its Nontraditional Instruction period on March 13, they believed it would be a short-term solution.
A month later, they are evaluating and finding alternatives ways to make NTI days more conducive and less stressful to the home-learning environment.
Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith said as the school system has continued through the pandemic, they have found there is more stress in the students’ homes.
“We have more stress in our homes right now, whether that be due to financial concerns, emotional concerns — maybe they’ve got family members who have tested positive, or maybe even they have a death in the family related to this,” she said. “Before spring break, we met with our principals, virtually, and we said we’ve got to dial this back and scale it back a little bit. Our families, teachers, they’ve been affected by this.”
Smith said educators revisited their expectations for the long term and have decided for elementary and middle school levels to have a content focus each day. Instead of students working on all of their subjects each day, they instead focus on one topic per day.
Elementary students will have math on Mondays, reading content on Tuesdays, specials choice day on what Smith called “Wacky Wednesdays.” Thursdays rotate between social studies and science, and Fridays are another math day.
This process gives students two days of reading and two days of math, with their choice of specials — art, physical education or music, said Smith.
Middle School students will have a similar schedule with math only on Mondays, Thursdays dedicated to science and Fridays for social studies.
“It just breaks it down to where they’re not having all of those content areas every single day, but they have those content areas throughout the week,” Smith said. “They receive a plan from their teacher, a weekly plan, and then students have some flexibility if they want to complete all those assignments on Monday, they can do that, or they can spread it out. They just need to complete them by that Friday so all of those lessons and assignments are finished.”
High school students’ schedules will look different, depending on their course load and if they’re taking an Advanced Placement class, said Smith.
“Our AP students are still going to be probably taking those AP tests, so we want to make sure that they’re prepared for those assessments,” she said.
The College Board announced last week that AP exams will be offered online and will only take 45 minutes to administer, according to their website.
Smith said the non-AP courses would have one to two assignments a week, depending on what the teacher plans, while all AP courses focus on test preparation.
“We want all of our students and families, and all of our staff members to remain somewhat on a schedule and routine because we know that’s important with what we’re going through,” she said. “We know that’s not going to look like it has when we’re in face-to-face sessions. We just hope everybody’s staying safe and healthy and doing what’s best for the young with as little stress as possible.”
The Dawson Springs Independent School District is continuing their NTIs with the hope of having students out of school by Friday, May 1, said Supt. Leonard Whalen.
With three weeks left in their students’ school year, Whalen said he is still waiting for feedback from their retirement systems regarding when teachers can be dismissed for summer break.
“I’m hoping that they’re going to be done very early in May, within a few days of the first, but I’m waiting to hear some feed from the retirement systems to verify that,” he said.
Whalen said throughout April, they are trying to keep everyone home and safe. They will continue their drive-thru meals throughout April and May.
“We’re going to continue throughout Mondays in April and May, to make sure that our students can eat and get them out some nourishment,” he said.
In other news:
• Pride Elementary School Site-Based Council will hold a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16. A link will be posted on the school website.
