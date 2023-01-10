Despite what was a fairly wet and rainy week, Madisonville Fire Department worked a pair of vehicle fires on I-69 on Friday.
The first started when a trailer being pulled by an RV broke loose and skidded into the median. Fire fighters say that sparks from the trailer ignited a brush fire at the 116 mile marker. By the time fire trucks arrived, a 50 yard stretch of the interstate median was on fire.
The RV, the trailer and the vehicle that was on the trailer were not damaged by the blaze.
Authorities closed the parkway and diverted traffic while clearing the scene.
While the roadway was still closed, one of the fire units on the scene noticed a vehicle on fire near the 117 mile marker. Upon responding fire fighters found the vehicle with the engine compartment engulfed with flames visible between the hood and windshield.
Firefighters used a Halligan tool to open the hood far enough to get water to the flames. They were then able to open the hood all the way to extinguish the blaze.
The driver of the vehicle reported burns to her hand, but refused transport to the hospital for treatment.
MFD estimated the vehicle to be a total loss.
