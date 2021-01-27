A Dawson Springs teen has been charged with a DUI after a Jan. 22 accident in Caldwell County.
According to a report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Roche, 19, was involved in a one vehicle accident on Old Railroad Bed Road at approximately 6:47 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene and speaking to a witness, Deputy Jeremy Kolba determined Roche was driving toward KY 91 South. According to the police report, Roche told the deputy he met a vehicle and attempted to turn his off road lights off. In attempting to do so, his vehicle left the right side of the roadway, and he overcorrected, which caused his vehicle to go down a steep embankment and overturn, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Kolba charged Roche with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, instructional permit violations, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Roche was transported to Caldwell Medical Center, cited and given a court date, due to him being treated for injuries at the hospital. The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Princeton Fire and Rescue, EMS, and Trice Hughes Towing.
