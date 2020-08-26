In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts, in consultation with the contracted artists and the Madisonville Community College administration, has made the decision to postpone the three performances reschedule for this fall to later dates.
Martina McBride, who was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Jeff Allen, who was rescheduled for Oct. 17, will now perform on Friday, April 30, 2021.
The Kingdom Choir, rescheduled for Oct. 15 will move to a later date in the 2021-22 season once it is deemed safe for international travel, according to Brad Downall, the Director of the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
“Patrons holding tickets for Martina, Jeff or Kingdom Choir, should visit www.glemacenter.org for more information,” Downall said in a news release. “Tickets will not be issued until eight weeks prior to the performance due to the ever changing conditions at present. At the current time, there is no change in plans for the performances moved to Spring 2021.”
Downall said The Glema staff has continued to work on the renovations to Dress-Up the Glema.
“The college is exploring several options to keep audiences engaged this fall, both virtually and socially distanced, with the possibility of sneak peek Glema Center Tours,” he said.
