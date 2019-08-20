Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Larry N. Pierce, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with two counts of contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Billy R. Virge, 38, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Brandon L. Nance, 19, of Madisonville was charged Friday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense and disorderly conduct, second-degree.
• Keith A. Stafford, 40, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christopher W. Branson, 36, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joseph A. Reed, 30, of Richmond was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Madison County warrant.
• Sasha M. Shoemaker, 32, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with possession with a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant..
• Kari A. Verschueren, 29, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense.
• Jadon K. Holloway, 18, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
• Brianna K. Payne, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jessica P. Graham, 37, of Dixon was charged Friday with disregarding a stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joshua O. Thacker, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
• Timothy C. Pentecost, 56, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
• George C. Martin, 25, of White Plains was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Robert A. Mason, 36, of Evansville was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, second degree and terroristic threatening, third degree.
• Dwight B. Gibson, 22, of Angola, Indiana was charged Saturday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Breathitt County warrant.
• Kursten A. Myers, 21, of Marion was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia -- buy or possess and possession of a controlled substance, third-degree, (drug unspecified) on a Caldwell County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Zachary J. Hawkins, 18, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of synthetic drugs, first-offense and unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree.
• Chester A. Joseph, 51, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance and criminal mischief, second-degree.
