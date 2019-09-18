Nursing Honor Society Inductees

Submitted photo

Madisonville Community College nursing division recently held an induction ceremony for the Epsilon Tau Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing. The Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society recognizes the academic excellence of students in the study of Associate Degree Nursing. The society encourages the pursuit of advanced degrees in nursing as well as continuing education as a life-long professional responsibility. Student members are invited to join based on their academic achievements and demonstrated conduct of integrity and professionalism. Full membership to the society is granted in the final semester of study if the student maintains a cumulative 3.0 GPA and earns a grade of B or better in all courses. Students inducted into Alpha Delta Nu were, left to right, Keely Newman of Greenville. Kala Greene of Providence and Andrea Schell of Madisonville.

New MCC Nursing HonorSociety members inducted

