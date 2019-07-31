While Heather Burns sipped out of her umbrella drink and bounced around in a grass-skirt at her Hawaii-themed pizza party in Madisonville on Tuesday, she was just hours away from the trip of her dreams.
As part of a wish fulfillment by the local chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Burns and her family will spend a week in Hawaii with an itinerary of events such as a mud-bath spa day, kayaking venture and a trip in a deep-sea submarine.
The foundation also partnered with Hobo Mickey's Pizza House to throw a Hawaii-themed party before Burns boards a plane Friday for the islands.
Burns, 9, was diagnosed with hypoplastic right-heart syndrome soon after her birth and had to have a heart-transplant at just 2 months old.
According to Heather's mother, Madeline Burns, their family was submitted anonymously in December 2017 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, but they were only notified of their acceptance two weeks ago.
Burns said she chose Hawaii because she loves the beach. She also wanted it to be a "girls trip" comprised of herself, her mom, her sister and her grandmother.
"I'm excited for the submarine," Burns said. "It's so cool."
"You know, most kids' wishes are Disney-related," Make-A-Wish Volunteer Christine Sepanek said. "So it's always nice to see a change, and Hawaii is just beautiful,"
As she was planning the party, Sepanek said she was overwhelmed and touched by the immediacy of support found in the community.
"You know, the local businesses were so willing and ready to help make this happen," Sepanek said. "I was only here at Hobo Mickey's for a few seconds before Caroline said, 'Yes, let's do it.'"
Hobo Mickey's owner Caroline Thompson said she was honored to be a part of the celebration. Her restaurant donated five pizzas in addition to hosting the party there.
"We try to help out as much as we can," she said.
Desserts were also donated by Sebree-based Holly Jolly Cookies owned and operated by Holly Jobe.
Sepanek said she was happy her organization could deliver strength to Burns and her family.
"You know, when a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope," she said.
