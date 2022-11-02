This Thursday, the Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a Member Appreciation Day for all of their members to come out and enjoy.

The day will include games and activities, inflatables for the children, door prizes and gym specials. Food trucks will be on-site and MadCity Drinks and Treats will be giving out free samples in the lobby, along with drinks for purchase.

