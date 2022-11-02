This Thursday, the Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a Member Appreciation Day for all of their members to come out and enjoy.
The day will include games and activities, inflatables for the children, door prizes and gym specials. Food trucks will be on-site and MadCity Drinks and Treats will be giving out free samples in the lobby, along with drinks for purchase.
Food trucks who will be attending are as follows:
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels 11a.m. — 4 p.m.
Let’s Get Fried 11 a.m — 6p.m.
Jus’Burgers 11a.m. — 6p.m.
Dibby’s Ice Cream 3-6p.m.
MadCity Drinks & Treats 11 a.m. — 4p.m.
Clucks & Pups 11 a.m. — 6p.m.
“We do have member appreciation days every few months, but this will be the first larger event we have had in a few years,” Mandy Harris, Director of Member Experience for the Hopkins County Family YMCA said. “Member Appreciation Days are a way to celebrate and thank our members for being a part of the YMCA.”
All members can pick up a $2 off coupon at the Welcome Center to be used at the food truck of their choice. Members and anyone who joins Thursday can enter a drawing for multiple giveaways including an Amazon and Nike gift card, YMCA gear, and a free membership.
According to Harris, Tia Brooks with the National Guard has generously offered to set up their large obstacle course inflatable from noon-6p.m. for the kids to enjoy.
“Members should encourage all friends and family to join Thursday as we will be waiving all fees until January- that is over $100 worth of savings. Also, any member that refers someone and they join will receive a free month. This is our Member Get a Member promotion that we do year round.”
This is truly a day planned for the entire family, starting at 11 a.m. All are encouraged to come spend the morning at the YMCA located at 150 YMCA Drive in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.