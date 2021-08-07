A Hanson man was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Thursday night on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Kaige Joseph Storm Anfield, 25, was charged with two counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
According to KSP Lt. Mike Bowling, Anfield was arrested as the result of an unwdercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
A search warrant was executed at a residence in Hanson where investigators found equipment they said was used to facilitate the crime. The equipment was turned over to the KSP’s forensic lab for examination.
Bowling said the charges are Class-D felonies, which are punishable by one to five years in prison.
The investigation is ongoing, said Bowling.
As of Friday afternoon, Anfield remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 cash bail bond and has a court date set for Aug. 13 at 9 a.m.
