One of the biggest problems that faced most communities is a lack of work opportunities, but Hopkins County has a different problem. Right now the county seems to have more job openings than it does job seekers.
According to Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation president Ray Hagerman, there are currently 1,500 job openings in Hopkins County, with another 200 new jobs looking to become available before the end of 2022. There is also a company considering locating a factory in Dawson Springs that would add around 100 more.
“At our most recent job fair we had 1,500 openings, and only between 215 and 250 job seekers,” Hagerman told the Hopkins County Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
The most recent numbers reported by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, in January, roughly 5.1% of Hopkins County’s 18,109 person workforce was unemployed. That amounts to around 923 workers. That isn’t enough workers to fill the current job vacancies, let alone an additional 2-300 new jobs.
“About 15 years ago, if you had a great job and you threw good incentives at it, people would relocate for that job,” Hagerman said. “That doesn’t happen anymore. Jobs go to where the people are.”
He urged the county government to do everything it can to help address the issue, with one of the most pressing things being the need for new housing in the county. Housing in Hopkins County has now become what Hagerman calls a “critical” issue.
It is of particular importance in Dawson Springs, where around 75% of the structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado.
Hagerman said in a previous interview with The Messenger that the company that is interested in moving to Dawson was already looking at the spec building prior to the tornado. After that structure was destroyed by the storm, the company saw that as an opportunity to start anew and expand further than they originally planned.
But now they have to consider the housing issue.
“You have a company looking to hire 100 people, and there are only 800 people in the Dawson Springs workforce,” Hagerman stated. “In the short term, something has to happen. We’ve got to get serious and we’ve got to make progress.”
In the wake of the tornado, many Dawson Springs residents who lost their homes have had to relocate. Four months later, many are still trying to sort out whether they are going to be able to return.
Though the tornado worsened the housing market in the county, there was already a countywide housing shortage prior to Dec. 10.
Linda Ramsey, president of the Hopkins County Board of Realtors, said the number of days a house was on market for the 4th quarter of 2021 was 78 days compared to the 4th quarter of 2020, which was 96 days.
“The housing shortage is something that has been a problem for our Realtor members during 2020 and 2021,” she said. “We are seeing 2022 starting out the same.”
Ramsey said most buyers looking for a home already have one under contract within a few days of it being listed. That is great for the seller because they can get their money faster and move on to their new home. For the buyer it means less time to shop and make a decision before homes leave the market.
Because the demand for homes is great in Hopkins County, the price for a home is going up too, said Hopkins County Property Value Administrator Pam Barber.
“We are seeing things sell sometimes double or triple what we had them previously assessed,” she said.
That is great for the seller, but not so much for the buyer. Not only do they have to pay more for the house than they would have had to just a few years ago, in many cases the selling price of the house is higher than the appraised value of the property. That means in many cases buyers will have trouble financing a home.
During 2022, Barber said everyone should expect their home assessments to increase due to the fair cash values the PVA is seeing through the sales. That means higher property taxes, but could help on the financing side of things.
The issue presents itself even as the state of Kentucky pushes communities towards developing opportunities to enter the electric vehicle market.
“We are seeing huge announcements from Ford and other companies about electric vehicles,” said Hagerman. “We will see the affects of that in Hopkins County. But sometimes the dog chases the car and catches it. What then?”
