Just a little over one month after the deadly tornadoes, the Baptist Health Deaconess Clinic of Dawson Springs is hoping to open next month. The building has been delivered and crews are working to get it placed and situated on the foundation.
The target date for the grand opening of the new clinic will be sometime in February 2022, weather and construction plans permitting. The clinic will provide family medicine, therapy services, imaging and lab services just as it did before.
“We are so excited to be part of the progress of rebuilding Dawson Springs,” Kristy Quinn, Director of Marketing/PR for Baptist Health Deaconess said. “We can’t wait for the new clinic to open for our patients and staff there.”
More information and details will be coming as they are released.
