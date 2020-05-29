A collision in Madisonville late Wednesday left two drivers slightly injured.
A Madisonville Police statement says an unnamed 17-year-old turned his or her pickup truck in front of a car around 5:15 p.m. at South Main and Dulin Street. The car, driven by Jennifer Mitchell, 36, of Madisonville, was heading north and changing lanes.
Both drivers were treated on the scene for injuries, then taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment. No one else was in either vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.