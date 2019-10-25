How to Choose Garage Doors Many garage door options are on the market

It's not often that homeowners are faced with the issue of replacing garage doors. But like almost every other aspect of home maintenance, garage doors eventually either require replacement or need updating to match the look of your home.
If your garage faces the front of the house, a new door could dramatically improve your curb appeal and change the overall look of your home. A garage door is also an excellent security asset for your home, allowing you to secure your vehicle inside.
If you're thinking about installing a new garage door, you may be surprised at just how many options are on the market - and how affordably they can be installed.
The Look
Garage doors have seen an explosion in styles, materials and colors that are designed to match the architecture of any home, from rural barns to craftsman bungalows or sleek urban getaways. So if you thought your choices were limited to simple sheet metal styles, think again.
While you may already have an idea of the exact type of garage door you want to see installed, some homeowners seek the advice of a designer to help make the decision to pick the right style and color combination. Some garage door retailers will be able to help you visualize what the different doors would look like - complete with color and material samples, and perhaps even software that will show a picture of what your home would look like.
You should also pay close attention to the materials. Today's garage doors can be made from expensive hardwoods, textured vinyl, fiberglass or basic aluminum, all of which will have a big impact on the look and longevity of your door.
Pay close attention to the maintenance needs of whatever material you choose. Some will hold their color longer than others, and real wood doors can require regular staining and sealing every few years to keep them looking spectacular.
Insulation
Depending on your climate, the insulation of your garage door can be an important factor to help reduce your energy bills. Just like windows and insulation in your attic, garage doors come with an "R factor" rating that tells you how well they insulate your home from outside temperatures. This is especially important in heated garages. But even an insulated door on unheated garages can make a positive impact on your energy usage if it can keep the hot and cold weather away from the interior of your house.
In general, the higher the "R value," the better off you'll be. It is a good idea to pay attention to this in extreme climates.
Local Requirements
Before you make the purchase, you should also check to see if your city, county or homeowner's association has any special requirements for garage doors.
Homeowner's associations, in particular, may have very picky requirements about what materials and styles can be used in your neighborhood. Make sure your choice meets with the approval of any local authorities or boards that control their use.
Safety
A garage door is typically the largest moving object installed in any home, and safety should be a consideration. Ask your garage door retailer about any special safety features on the door you select. It should have a design that won't pinch your fingers or hurt small children if they get caught under it. Make sure it will be installed according to all applicable safety codes in your area.
Opener
Finally, when you install a new garage door it's usually a good idea to install a new opener, too. Make sure you factor this into the cost and explore all your options - including the latest models that can be closed remotely via smartphones and operate very quietly and efficiently.
