The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Hopkins County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy have been awarded the Harm Reduction Grant for $19,816.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said in past years the Chamber has offered an opioid conference to businesses and organizations in the community, educating them on how to deal with the opioid crisis and ways to mitigate substance abuse with their employees.
“Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, we couldn’t have it in 2020 and we would be planning for right about now for 2021, but we can’t gather in large groups,” said Spencer.
Lisa Miller, Hopkins County ASAP coordinator, and the ASAP committee came up with the idea to offer a Training out of Box. All the information they would have talked about at the conference would be put into a box for individual companies to have and teach at their own company, instead of one large conference.
The boxes will contain anything that could raise awareness on how bad an opioid addiction can be, she said. The committee wanted to wait to get the funding before deciding on what to put in the boxes.
“We are reaching out to people in the community to give us some suggestions of what should go in the box,” said Miller. “We are going to start ordering things, start getting things printed and deciding what needs to be in there.”
She said when the Chamber held the conference in 2019, they had over 600 people attend with more on a waiting list.
“We are going to target approximately 500 organizations and businesses — Chamber members and non-Chamber members,” said Miller. “We will also be looking at not-for-profit organizations that would be interested in the training.”
Though she did not have specific numbers, Miller said the committee, which consists of a diverse group from the community, have been seeing and hearing of more overdoses and substance abuse problems.
“There is some speculation that it has gotten worse because of the pandemic,” she said.
The training is the first step to help the community’s opiate/heroin prevention and treatment needs, said Miller.
“Employers need employees without opioid use disorder to hire and need help to understand how to deal with current employees struggling with the unique challenges of having an opioid disorder,” she said.
