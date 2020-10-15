Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
Emilie Ables, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
Corey Mason, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Shawn Amar, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
