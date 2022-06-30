This past week Hopkins County campers and volunteers got to enjoy all that the Hopkins County 4-H Camp had to offer, and then some. Located in Dawson Springs, the 4-H facility is 465-acres where children and volunteers get to enjoy swimming, fishing, high and low ropes challenge courses, archery, games, kayaking, sports, camping, and making new friends.
The camp is able to hold 485 people, serving 38 different counties throughout Western Kentucky. Group events typically include school overnights, church retreats, leadership training, weekend camping and much more.
According to Connor Cooper, Youth Development Agent for the Hopkins County 4-H, there were 221 campers in attendance during last week’s camp, which is the third highest attendance ever recorded for Hopkins County. Thanks to the volunteers and dedication of all the staff who worked so hard to put everything together, the children had a great week.
“To me camp is one of my favorite programs that we do each year. It gives the youth a worry free week of nothing but fun. What may seem as small as a overnight camp, can truly be life changing for some of these kids. For some youth, this is their summer vacation. They wait all year to go and just enjoy being a kid. We also couldn’t do this without our awesome volunteers. We had 23 adults give up a week of their time to make sure that the kids had a fun and safe week at camp,” Cooper shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.