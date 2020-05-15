An antibody test treatment for strengthening coronavirus patients is off to a good start in Hopkins County.
“We’ve treated five patients in the ICU,” pathologist Dr. Justin Sedlak said Thursday. “Four have made dramatic improvements, and three of them have gone home.”
Sedlak updated the nationwide study involving Baptist Health Madisonville, to see if blood antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients can help those who are ill. It began in mid-April, under the supervision of the Mayo Clinic.
“It’s hard to conclude anything from five patients,” Sedlak noted. “Once we get all the numbers together, we’ll be able to see if it’s working or not.”
One intensive care unit patient who received the antibodies remains in the hospital, Sedlak said, but is well enough to no longer need a ventilator.
“We’re very encouraged,” Sedlak said. But the national study will take months to conduct and could wind up showing some patients simply improved on their own.
The Hopkins County Health Department’s counts of COVID-19 cases showed no changes Thursday. Out of 216 confirmed cases, 27 people have died while 140 have recovered. Only three new cases have been recorded since last Friday.
Sedlak said recovered patients can donate plasma if they have been well for at least two weeks. To schedule a donation, call research coordinator Jenifer Miller at 270-326-4813.
Another new item in Baptist Health’s COVID-19 arsenal is a spraying system that’s designed to kill the coronavirus and other bacteria on surfaces in five seconds.
A statement from Baptist Health says the “Clorox Total 360 Electrostatic Sprayer System” can reach difficult areas as well as commonly-used surfaces. The manufacturer of CloroxPro says members of the hospital’s Environmental Services team should wear personal protective equipment when spraying.
One janitorial supply website indicates the system cost the hospital $6,000. It’s brought in after workers use a “Tru-D Smart UVC” light system, which Baptist Health has used since 2016.
The statement says ultraviolet light can kill “superbugs” such as MRSA. But the Centers for Disease Control website says it’s not known whether such light can prevent the coronavirus on its own.
In other developments Thursday related to COVID-19:
• the health department announced antibody testing now is available by appointment at HealthFirst Community Health Center in Earlington. Call 905-4084 for appointment times.
• a virus testing site opened at Owensboro Health Muhlenburg’s Healthplex in Powderly.
• Kentucky Executive Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown said the number of infected inmates at Green River Correctional Complex is up to 356, with 22 of them recovered. The count among staff remains at 50 positive cases with 28 recoveries.
• the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported no new influenza cases statewide last week, and only eight in the past four weeks. The Hopkins County count for the season stands at 171 cases.
