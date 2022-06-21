The Hopkins County School Board approved a resolution for the acquisition of one piece of property and the sale of another during last night’s regular meeting.
The property the board is looking to acquire is 2135 North Main Street to be used as the site of the new Hopkins County Central Office, and the property being sold is 75 Railroad Street, which is currently being used as storage.
Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the board approved a resolution to request the Kentucky Board of Education to waive the forbearance agreement required for the acquisition.
“One of the stipulations for acquiring property is you have to obtain the mineral rights for that property or obtain a forbearance agreement, which means whoever does own those mineral rights will not mine the surface of that property you purchase,” he said.
The board is working on getting the agreement, but as a back up are asking the KBE to waive it since the City of Madisonville has an ordinance that does not allow mining within the city limits.
Cline said they are still in the acquisition phase, but once the board has either the agreement or waiver, they can move on to purchasing the property. The board has six months from the end of March to close the deal, and they plan on having the agreement or the waiver before then as the KBE meets again in early August.
As for the Railroad Street property, he said the building was once used as the Hopkins County Schools Academy before it was moved to the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center and then to Hopkins County Central High School.
For the past several years, the building has been operating as storage, and several school board meetings ago was declared surplus.
The board approved to enter into a real estate contract with the City of Madisonville, and once approved by the KDE, will sell the property to the city for $230,000.
Also, during the meeting, the board heard and approved the second reading of the 2022-2023 policy update.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
• presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Shanda Hughes, a classroom instructional assistant at Grapevine Elementary, for going above and beyond for her students, coworkers and school.
• approved invoices for A&K Construction in the amount of $279,320.61 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School, and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects in the amount of $42,375 for services on the new high school auxiliary gymnasiums.
• approved the Family Resource Youth Service Center budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved an agreement with Evansville Association for the Blind for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved an agreement with the Webster County Board of Education for physical therapy services for the 2022-2023 year.
• approved an agreement with the Webster County Board of Education and the Muhlenberg County Board of Education for vision impaired services for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved a Pledge of Collateral Agreement with First United Bank and Trust Company.
• approved the 2022-2023 surety/Fidelity Performance bonds.
• approved the SBDM 2021-2022 carryover funds report.
• approved the 2022-2023 student fees.
• approved the 2022-2023 certified evaluation plan.
• approved the certified and classified staffing report for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved an award bid for six surplus school buses.
• approved to use charter bus companies for school trips for the 2022-2023 school year.
• approved change orders for Hanson Elementary.
• approved to accept quote insurance from Riddle Insurance for a total of $752,458.
The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Hopkins County School Board is set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at the Central Administrative Office.
