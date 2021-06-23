Through an affiliation with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, GroWest and Sprocket, Inc., the Innovation Station will be hosting a 40-week computer coding lab for up to 24 students that could lead those completing the training into gainful employment in the software development field.
The lab will be taught and managed by Codefi of Cape Girardeau, Missouri with classes set to begin in September.
According to EDC President Ray Hagerman, the application for the program is available now at www.codefiworks.com/codelabs.
Code Labs is a tech education and on the job training program that is provided by software developers to adults in rural communities in Missouri and Kentucky.
In Kentucky, the program has been expanded into Paducah, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Murray.
The expansion comes from a $1.7 million award from The Department of Labor and Delta Regional Authority that was awarded to Codefi and partners last year.
Hagerman said no prior experience is necessary and scholarships are provided to those admitted to the program.
After prospective students submit their applications, they will complete an assessment that gauges their logic and reasoning skills, and then will complete an Intro to HTML course that takes around 10 to 15 hours to complete.
Following the completion of that course, there will be a phone interview with a Code Labs Program Manager to learn more about the students’ aspirations and reasons for applying.
According to Hagerman, the program is “rigorous.”
“These students will have six hours per week over a 40 week period with about 14 hours of outside project work,” he said. “So, this is for people serious about doing it. Once they complete the first 20 weeks they will get a certificate and the second 20 week course will result in completion of a capstone project.”
“The amount of work needed to complete is kept in mind for individuals who still need to keep full-time jobs,” according to a release from Code Labs. “It’s recommended that at least 20 hours a week are dedicated to learning.”
Hagerman added that the graduates will have all the certification necessary for an entry level software development job allowing them to work remotely or even within any industry.
Entry-level wages are around $50,000 per year, said Hagerman.
“Employers will be engaged and hopefully all will be set to hire upon graduation,” said Hagerman. “This is an exciting new opportunity for our workforce that can change the lives of people willing to accept the challenge.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.