The year started rough for non-profits due to the December 2021 tornado, but there were still bright spots.
Major Mike Good, from the Salvation Army in Hopkins County, said the year was good, and they are still working with survivors of the tornado.
“Housing is still a thing,” he said. “We have been trying to meet the needs of those folks.”
They also dealt with an influx of people using the shelter this year. He said it wasn’t the older generation but the young adults using the shelter.
Captain Lisa Good, with the Salvation Army, said 431 men and women have gone through the shelter so far this year, along with six families. There are currently 23 people in the shelter.
“Many have jobs and moved into apartments, some have not,” she said. “Some are still wondering.”
She said a bright spot this year is that several who have gone through the shelter have landed on their feet. There was a family of four who used the shelter, who have now moved into their own home, and the kids are doing great in school.
“We try to stay on top with our shelter clients,” said Lisa. “We try to stand beside them, so we know what they are doing and where they are at if they need help in other ways, so they are not left alone out there.”
Another positive this year was all the support from the community, especially GE Aviation and United Way of the Coalfield. When United Way had a Day of Caring and GE rebuilt the playground at the Salvation Army.
“GE and United Way came for the whole day and redid the outside of the building and the playground,” said Lisa. “That was a huge event for us because our playground was really getting dilapidated. It looks so nice now. The kids enjoyed it so much.”
The kids got to enjoy it during the day camp the Salvation Army had this summer to help parents who may not have had access to babysitters.
“We had people who gave through that time so kids could go to the movies. They went swimming at City Park every week,” she said. “We had 50 kids that enjoyed that time. That was a great high this summer for us.”
Mike said they had a lot of help from the community this year with the Angel Trees. They were able to help 569 children this year, which was 130 more than last year.
“We were grateful for everybody who did an angel,” said Lisa.
She said the red kettle didn’t do as well because of some lost spots, weather, and very few bell ringers.
“We were down about $18,000 from last year,” said Lisa. “That is a big fundraiser for the whole year, so that kind of hurt us really bad. We will have to make that up this year in our budget.”
While this year brought its own challenges, Mike and Lisa said they have also seen so much good come this year.
“God has always provided and He always will, we know that,” said Lisa.
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 270-825-3620. They are located at 805 McCoy Ave. and are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
