The Madisonville Community College has received a donation of $15,000 from AshBritt, a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company that will be utilized to help some of the school’s more popular programs.
The donation will support the college’s lineman training program, the commercial driver’s license program and add more resources to the college’s student emergency fund.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said they are s appreciative of AshBritt for their support of the students and the community.
“This gift will provide much-needed financial assistance to students in important programs that help rebuild and restore, just like the mission of AshBritt,” she said.
The funds will allow the college to help support students and cover the additional expenses encountered in the lineman and CDL certification courses. Aside from tuition and fees, students are required to purchase additional equipment and pay for licensure examinations along with other incidental expenses.
Some of the donations will be added to the college’s student emergency fund as well to help students address sudden expenses that can emerge during the semester that could be a significant financial barrier to continued education.
A news release said the fund was extremely important for students during the pandemic and in the aftermath of the December 2021 tornado.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.