The Madisonville Community College has received a donation of $15,000 from AshBritt, a national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company that will be utilized to help some of the school’s more popular programs.

The donation will support the college’s lineman training program, the commercial driver’s license program and add more resources to the college’s student emergency fund.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.