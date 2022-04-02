Jaxon Stone, a second-grader at West Hopkins School, was recognized Friday for raising more than $800 for Impact Mentoring during the Coin Fundraiser.
Hopkins County Schools partnered with Impact Mentoring to offer a Coin Fundraiser and raised about $13,000 district-wide.
Reba Burris, a case manager for Impact Mentoring, said that because of COVID-19 restrictions, they have not been able to hold their main fundraiser, Bowl to Impact a Child, for two years.
“That is why the schools doing this for us was so important,” she said. “It helped us keep our heads above water.”
The fundraiser was introduced to the schools around November, and Stone said he had a goal to get $1,000. He ended up only raising about $800.
“I’m glad I got close,” said Stone.
He wanted to help kids who did not have a mentor, so he went to family and friends of his family asking them to donate.
Burris said they have volunteers who work with kids in the schools to help them with homework, play games with them, and just be an adult mentor in that child’s life.
“I have seen children who need this one-on-one relationship actually bloom and develop more of their self-confidence,” she said. “It is just a program to encourage kids to do better.”
About $1,000 helps allow a big and a little to go out and do things in the community.
She said Impact Mentoring is thankful to be in a community that cares so much about its children.
