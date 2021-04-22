Murder suspect Jeremy Wicks, 36, of Madisonville appeared in court Wednesday via Zoom where his attorney said he planned to file a motion to suppress evidence claiming that Wicks was not given counsel when he asked for one during police questioning.
“We are proceeding as quickly as we can with a number of things,” said Michael Bufkin, Wick’s defense attorney. “We will be filing a motion to suppress. There was a statement taken from Mr. Wicks that he had requested counsel, and they did not give him counsel, but continued to question him.”
Bufkin said he would give enough time for Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter to respond to the motion.
“I would think that the officer would be the person to come to court,” said Bufkin.
Bufkin was given a deadline of June 3 to file the motion and a hearing was set for July 20 at 2 p.m. by Hopkins County Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby.
Wicks was charged April 6, 2020 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
The Madisonville Police Department was the department that arrested Wicks, and did not wish to comment on Bufkin’s claims at this time.
Wicks remains housed at the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million bond.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.