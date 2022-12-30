Peter Bowles, of Elliot-Bowles Mortuary, received the Bill Pierce Award during his graduation ceremony from Mid-America College of Funeral Service in November.
The Bill Pierce Award is considered by many to be the highest honor of a graduating student. The recipient is selected by the classmates as the most representative of funeral service based on personal neatness, integrity and dedication to funeral service.
Bowles said that receiving the award means so much to him because it recognizes that he serves the communities well with professionalism.
“The people in our communities need us to take care of their loved ones during vulnerable, personal, and sometimes devastating times,” he said. “I strive to take care of families with dignity, grace, and compassion.”
Bowles graduated from Mid-America College in November with a Bachelor of Science in Funeral Service. He also received his embalmers and funeral directors license in October from the Kentucky Board Embalmers and Funeral Directors and is nationally certified through the International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards.
Bowles served in state government in the tourism industry for over 31 years, managing Pennyrile State Resort Park for the last 16 years of his career.
