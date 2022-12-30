Peter Bowles, of Elliot-Bowles Mortuary, received the Bill Pierce Award during his graduation ceremony from Mid-America College of Funeral Service in November.

The Bill Pierce Award is considered by many to be the highest honor of a graduating student. The recipient is selected by the classmates as the most representative of funeral service based on personal neatness, integrity and dedication to funeral service.

