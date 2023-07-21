DSC_8397.JPG

Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tonya Bowman completed the drawing for her office’s 2023 Trust for Life raffle on Friday, awarding over $6,000 in prizes to one lucky entrant. Pictured are, Bowman, Becky Kaelin with TFL, Sheriff Matt Sanderson who drew the winning ticket and Shannon Adkins with TFL. The prizes went to Pat Ballard.

 Photo by Matt Hughes

The Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s office held their much awaited raffle drawing on Friday for a list of prizes that totaled more than $6,000 in value.

“Its a winner takes all raffle,” Clerk Tonya Bowman said. “I’ve had people tell me that we should split it up, but I think it would just be too confusing. This way we get one lucky winner...or a blessed winner as I call them.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.