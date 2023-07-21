The Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk’s office held their much awaited raffle drawing on Friday for a list of prizes that totaled more than $6,000 in value.
“Its a winner takes all raffle,” Clerk Tonya Bowman said. “I’ve had people tell me that we should split it up, but I think it would just be too confusing. This way we get one lucky winner...or a blessed winner as I call them.”
The raffle included the following: an above ground pool from Cavanaugh Pools valued at $899, $1,000 cash, $100 Lowe’s gift card, $100 Walmart gift card, $200 Blu Boy gift certificate, Stihl Weed Eater valued at $189, Stihl Chainsaw valued at $300, two car detailing gift certificates and much more.
All proceeds from the raffle go to Trust for Life.
Trust for Life is a statewide initiative that looks to connect those in need with those willing to donate tissue and organs, with Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks and their offices serving as one vital piece of that puzzle by signing motorists up to be donors.
Those offices also help to raise funds for Trust for Life, and each year Bowman and her staff find creative ways to do both.
“When I took office I wanted to do a lot to help spread awareness,” Bowman said. “It was personal to me because I’d had friends who had received organs go on to live longer and more productive lives because of transplants.”
Tickets sold for $10 each or six for $50, and in the end Bowman’s office raised some $15,060 this year through ticket sales.
On Friday, Sheriff Matt Sanderson joined Bowman and her staff to draw the winning ticket, which belong to Pat Ballard.
