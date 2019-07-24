Political novice Cox attempting to unseat McConnell

Chances are most everyone has heard of Mitch McConnell, the longtime political figure from Kentucky who serves as the majority leader in the United States Senate. Though not as well-known, if you are politically savvy at all, you are probably also familiar with Amy McGrath, a veteran who recently announced her candidacy to unseat McConnell.
Raise your hand if you have heard of 33-year-old Steven Cox of Madisonville.
At 19, Cox was pulling overnight shifts at the local Wal-Mart. Now, 14 years later, he's planning to open a campaign office in the city as he fully commits to his candidacy to unseat McConnell in 2020.
Though a native of Muhlenberg County, Cox said, "I very much consider Madisonville my home."
According to Cox, a Democrat, he's lived and worked in Madisonville for several years, only briefly having to relocate back to Muhlenberg County after his house burned down earlier this year.
Currently an assistant manager with a registered pharmacy technician license at Madisonville's Walgreens, Cox said his aspirations of political office have been in motion since he filed his candidacy for senate federally in 2017.
According to Cox, the aftermath of the 2016 election spurred him to take up political action, and
he has since spent the last two years, "network building, talking to voters around the state about what their concerns are, and what best way to help Kentucky is."
While his aim has always been at the senate position, Cox ran unsuccessfully for 4th district magistrate in Hopkins County in 2018 to seek campaign-running experience, he said.
"It wasn't a race I intended to win," Cox said. "It was a venture to see what a race is like, what voters are like, what is and what is not effective in a campaign. I now know what to talk about and how to campaign properly."
Cox said while he didn't win the magistrate race, he also didn't put a lot of money into the campaign. With the race for the senate, Cox said he has put more focus in fundraising - but not in the typical way of a politician.
"I'm not funded by corporations or news sources like my competitors," Cox said. "All my money is coming from real people, and I make smart decisions with it."
Cox said his two front-running issues for his campaign are Medicaid for all and climate change.
"A lot of people are scared (about Medicaid for all) because they ask, 'Well, where are we going to get the funding?'" he said. "But the truth is that we're funding it already; it's just that we're funding it to corporations. If we're taking out the money that goes into these corporations that they then use in lobbying, that cuts out a lot of the cost for insurance. (With Medicaid for all), most families in Hopkins County won't have to pay anything at all."
Cox said a formal address of climate change is necessary to stall the "time bomb" that is seen in Hopkins County farming communities in rising temperatures and crops yielding less year after year.
Cox describes his candidacy as being that of David and Goliath. He's not on the nation-wide radar like McConnell or McGrath. Despite this, he said he's still running "for the same reasons that David did."
"He knew that he could do it regardless of what people felt. If he didn't do it, no one else would," Cox said. "Right thing for right reasons -- you come to find that you're almost unstoppable."
People rally behind that, Cox said, just as he hopes people will rally behind him.
