An ongoing joint investigation by Webster County Jailer Greg Sauls and Providence Police Department has resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including one deputy jailer.
According to a release by PPD, information was received by the agency that drugs and other contraband were being funneled into Webster County Detention Center under the organization of at least two inmates.
In cooperation with the jail, Officer Eric Elder led surveillance of the facility Sunday evening, the report states.
At approximately 7:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Aaron Lovell of Sturgis entered the parking area at the jail. Lovell stopped beside another car and 30-year-old Maggie Ann Miller of Morganfield exited Lovell’s vehicle and attempted to place a McDonald’s bag inside the parked car, according to the release.
Shortly after Lovell drove away, Jacqueline Puckett McMillen, 57-year-old deputy jailer, exited the facility and retrieved the bag from the vehicle, the report reads.
Sergeant Carl Scheer approached McMillen while Elder and Chief Todd Jones conducted a traffic stop of Lovell’s vehicle, the release states.
A search of the bag discovered methamphetamine, e-cigarettes, a meth pipe, and McDonald’s food.
During the traffic stop, Elder and Jones also found 68-year-old William Dennis Barnaby as a passenger in Lovell’s car.
The investigation found that McMillen was to transfer the items in the bag to Adam Joel Gray and Derrick Robert Dempsey, the report states. Both are housed in the main jail facility.
Dempsey was charged in February when the investigation revealed his part in smuggling drugs into the Restricted Custody Center.
McMillen was charged with complicity first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree official misconduct, and facilitation engaging in organized crime.
Lovell was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, engaging in organized crime, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Barnaby was charged with complicity first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, complicity first-degree promoting contraband, and engaging in organized crime.
Miller was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, engaging in organized crime, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.
All four are being held on $10,000.00 cash bond, and were scheduled to appear for arraignment in Webster District Court Tuesday.
Gray and Dempsey were both charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, and engaging in organized crime. They were also scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.
This investigation had already netted three arrests in February when Dempsey was found to have allegedly organized a network that brought drugs into the jail. Also arrested were inmate Johnny Wayne Daugherty and Sebree city employee Scott Clay Baskett.
This investigation is ongoing by Officer Eric Elder and additional arrests are expected, according to the PPD.
