Hopkins County Schools will have an Elementary Showcase highlighting artwork, science projects, and writings by elementary students from across the district.
The showcase will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at James Madison Middle School.
HCS Director of Elementary Education Wendy Mitchell said elementary students from kindergarten to fifth grade could enter artwork, science projects, or writing to the visual performing arts teachers to be a part of the showcase.
“From what I understand in talking to our visual performing arts teachers, the majority of entries were art entries,” she said. “Our art teachers are getting the artworks matted and ready to present at the showcase.”
Mitchell said the showcase is a collaboration between her, the elementary art teachers, and the Gifted and Talented coordinators.
She said this is the first time the school district has combined art, writing, and science. Usually, there is an art show, a young author’s festival, and a science expo.
“We were limited at the beginning of the year in what kind of events we could have due to COVID, so now that we are able to have an event instead of selecting and limiting what students could enter, we decided to just make it broad, so students could pick any area they wanted to feature about themselves or their abilities,” said Mitchell.
Although she does not know the total number of works submitted, she is expecting over 300 entries total.
There will be a special demo by Jason Lindsay, aka “Mr. Science” from Hooked on Science. Mitchell said he will be doing a demo starting at 5:30 p.m.
She said they expected a lot of the entries to be art, so they wanted to feature a different discipline rather than a guest artist.
“It is to appeal to a wider audience and children with wider interests,” said Mitchell.
They will also be giving out free art and science books to any children that attend. She said it is Title 1 Family Engagement Funds that make those books available.
Mitchell said they are ready and excited to have a big turnout on Tuesday. Anyone is welcome to come out and view the art, science, and written submissions.
“We hope lots of people, even if they don’t have art in the show, come out and enjoy the science demonstration,” she said. “We are most excited about the children having an opportunity to see their work on display and have an authentic audience.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.