Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach reported on Monday that the department’s Madisonville and Dawson Spring’s WIC clinics will open for in-person appointments starting Aug. 1 due to the continued decline of COVID-19 cases.
The Madisonville location is at 412 N. Kentucky Ave. and the closest clinic to Dawson Springs is at 310 N. Hawthorne St. in Princeton.
Beach said the program is a federal program, and the federal government is allowing them to open for in-person appointments again.
“We feel it is important to get back in person so we can check children for their vaccine status and see how they are doing with their nutrition and also introduce them to other programs that might be beneficial to them,” she said.
The clinics will require people 2 years old and older to wear a mask. Employees at the clinic will also be wearing a mask since it is a health care facility.
Although COVID-19 is not as rampant in Hopkins County as it once was, it is still a problem.
Beach said the vaccine does help prevent people from getting very sick from COVID-19.
“The percentage of people who have had COVID post-vaccination has been like 0.0001%,” she said. “Most of them, once they have been vaccinated, have been asymptomatic.”
She said those in the younger working adult generation who have not gotten the vaccine seem to be the ones getting very sick.
“We are seeing more of the younger people who are really sick right now,” said Beach.
The health department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 85. There have been 4,562 people who have recovered and 149 COVID-19-related deaths.
Baptist Health Madisonville reported five patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and one in the Critical Care Unit.
Beach said the Health Department is also seeing a surge in tick-borne illnesses in the county right now. There is information on the Hopkins County Health Department Facebook page and website on ways to prevent tick bites and what to do if you are bitten.
The county is also seeing a lot of dog bites, she said. The Health Department asks people to get their animals vaccinated for rabies if they haven’t already. They caution people from approaching or petting dogs they don’t know.
“People need to keep their dogs up as much as possible,” said Beach.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, or for more information on tick-borne illnesses or dog bites, call 270-821-5242 extension 229 or visit www.hopkins cohealthdept.com.
