Going forward, meetings of the Earlington City Council will be moving back to Earlington City Hall following the passage of Resolution 2023-1 on Tuesday night. All but one council member supported the move.
Like city governments everywhere, the council meeting’s normal meeting schedule was disrupted in 2020 with the arrival of COVID-19. Temporarily the council met at the the picnic shelter at the city park, before eventually moving into the Earlington Fire Station, where meetings have been held ever since.
After some back and forth on the topic, a roll call vote was made with all council members in agreement that it was time for the council to return home to city hall, with the exception of council woman Ann Gipson.
Mayor Jackson states that this room is the best that Earlington has and it is the ‘nicest’. The room will also allow for zoom as it is equipped with wi-fi and televisions. There are handicap accessible entrances and proper exit signs, which the current meeting room does not have.
The Earlington City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 5 p.m. and are open to the public.
