Going forward, meetings of the Earlington City Council will be moving back to Earlington City Hall following the passage of Resolution 2023-1 on Tuesday night. All but one council member supported the move.

Like city governments everywhere, the council meeting’s normal meeting schedule was disrupted in 2020 with the arrival of COVID-19. Temporarily the council met at the the picnic shelter at the city park, before eventually moving into the Earlington Fire Station, where meetings have been held ever since.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.