The Dawson Springs man accused of attempted murder of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy was found dead at around 7:50 a.m. Thursday in his cell at the Christian County Jail.
Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel positively identified the body as Bradley W. Dunning, 32.
According to Christian County Jailer Brad Boyd, Dunning was found after allegedly hanging himself. Jail staff were reportedly performing routine checks on inmates housed in isolation and detox and found Dunning.
Dunning allegedly used a black shoe string that he tied to a towel hook located in his shower stall, Boyd said.
Kentucky State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
Dunning was indicted on his charges June 15 after District Court Judge Foster Cotthoff found probable cause to send his case to the Grand Jury.
Dunning was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, burglary (third degree), receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to New Era archives, CCSO Sgt. Brandon Myers explained to the court during his preliminary hearing to determine probable cause to indict, that while driving on the Eagle Way Bypass at around 10 p.m. on June 6, he observed tail lights at the edge of a cornfield just off the bypass, next to the Pennyrile Parkway exit ramp.
Myers stopped to investigate and potentially render aid if it were a vehicle accident.
Myers found Dunning on an ATV that appeared to be stuck in a fence and began talking with Dunning.
During that time, Myers said he found out through the Hopkinsville-Christian County Emergency Communications Center that Dunning had an active warrant for his arrest. Myers then said he felt the situation to be suspicious.
“I found the situation to be suspicious to be that late at night for somebody to be riding an ATV through a corn field,” Myers said.
He continued to explain that he then noticed the ATV had no license plate but did have several big white numbers on the side, which is consistent with government-owned vehicles like ATVs.
Myers then knelt down behind the ATV to read the VIN numbers to ECC to determine if it was stolen while Dunning was laying on top of it horizontally.
Just after finishing reading off the numbers, Myers said he heard three clicks and looked up to see a revolver barrel pointed in his face.
Myers stood up and began drawing his weapon, to which he said Dunning then threw the revolver down and gave up to be detained. Dunning was then arrested.
While being detained by Myers, he told the court that Dunning had allegedly admitted to stealing the ATV from Tie Breaker Park and had left a pickup truck stolen out of Princeton parked in the area of the park.
Dunning was being held at the Christian County Jail with a $500,000 bond.
He was scheduled for his first pretrial conference on Oct. 7.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.