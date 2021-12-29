If you are looking to start something new in 2022, there are plenty of different opportunities throughout town. With new businesses emerging and old businesses revitalizing, the list of available hobbies is growing now more than ever. Here are some of the available options that you may or may not be aware of right here in Madisonville.
Have you been wanting to try a new workout class or style of physical activity?
Some of the class offerings at the YMCABody Pump classes — a barbell class that tones, strengthens and shapes your entire body with repetition movements.
Water Walking — this class can be as hard or as easy as you make it. Water walking is all about moving in the water and using it as your resistance.
Group cycling — build endurance, strength and cardiovascular health while experiencing bursts of speed and recovery on a stationary bicycle.
Forever Fit — a low intensity class for senior citizens in a fun environment. The focus is on upper and lower body strength, flexibility, balance and increasing everyday range of motion.
Virtual Mat Pilates — this is a conditioning fitness class that focuses on breathing and body alignment, covering the core and powerhouse muscle groups.
Active Older Adults — this class focuses on increasing range of motion and strengthening muscles through cardio.
There are a few different Les Mills Studio classes available as well, check out hopkinscountyymca.com for more information and offerings.
Yoga class offerings at Synergy, Counseling & Wellness CenterIf you are looking to enhance your mental and physical health, Synergy has an assortment of classes and workshops available.
Holistic healing with mental health therapy, yoga classes and therapy workshops help to support overall body, mind and spiritual wellness.
Hot yoga, Flow yoga and Restorative yoga classes are all available. The classes are aimed to relax and allow you to let go, while enjoying an hour to yourself to restore your mind and body.
If you have never tried yoga and you are looking for a relaxing new hobby, this may be the place to start. Yoga increases flexibility, improves mental and physical health and offers a sense of balance and decrease of stress in your everyday life.
For more information on the specific yoga classes offered or how to start, reach out to Synergy at 270-245-2205, they are located at 554 E. Arch Street in Madisonville.
Looking to test your creative side? Here are some of the local DIY shops and artistic offerings in Madisonville.
Candle making at MadCity Wicks & WineIf you are looking to get more crafty there are also local offerings in town for you. One option can be found at MadCity Wicks, a new business in town that opened a few months ago. This is a candle making shop that encourages you to get your creative juices flowing. Candle making is one of the hobbies which can help to make you feel relaxed after a long day. With time, candle making has become quite the art form.
Owner and Chief Chandler of Madcity Wicks & Wine, Robyn Elliot, shares, “Candle making is my creative and relaxation outlet. After a long day, I turn the wax on and decompress while coming up with scent blends with my husband. From the moment you walk in you are taken to a relaxing and cozy space to create something new. We walk you through step by step picking your scents, blending, and creating your candle. Something I’ve learned through this entire process is you are always growing and changing. Life is short and you should step out of your comfort zone because you never know where it could lead.”
MadCity Wicks & Wine is located at 111 S. Main Street in Madisonville, be sure to check them out if you are interesting in taking up candle making in 2022.
Getting creative at Kentucky Movers and MakersIf you are looking to getting into making things, be sure to check out the Kentucky Movers and Makers located at 130 North Seminary in Madisonville. This is a very unique offering in that the building is a community work space that provides hands-on creating with the equipment and tools on-site.
Offerings include the use of the metal shop, machine shop, woodworking, CNC router work, 3D printing, laser cutting, sewing and embroidery, screen printing, weaving and so much more. This is a judgment free work space where you can come in and get creative.
According to Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director of Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, due to the tornado relief efforts, and the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation’s heavy involvement at the donation distribution hub, classes will pause for January and resume in February. For more information on how to become a member, classes offered, specific programs, visit kentuckymoversandmakers.com.
Arts and crafting and MadCity CraftsAlso a relatively new business, which opened by friends Katie Doran and Melissa Savino, in July, MadCity Crafts is a DIY studio and coffee shop. They offer craft parties, DIY nights, tin flower making, canvas art, glass etching, wood tray making, vision and prayer boards, lantern making, sign making, cookie decorating, coffee tastings and much more.
“You don’t have to be crafty and you don’t have to have any experience,” Doran said. “Everything comes together as one piece and ends of looking great.”
If you are looking to start a new hobby or simply have a private party with friends while creating something unique, be sure to visit madcitycrafts.com.
Taking up a new hobby is a great New Year’s resolution. When considering a new hobby for the New Year, keep in mind that the most important reasons for having a hobby is that it gives you an outlet for enjoyment rather than concentrating only on the work. Another added benefit is that a new hobby allows you to spend time learning a new skill. Think about your interests or what you have always wanted to learn and tackle it in this upcoming year.
