After a weekend of celebrating independence, the battle against the novel coronavirus continues, with another death in the county.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported the death related to COVID-19 over the weekend. Health Director Denise Beach said the death was a senior adult. Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily report that the victim was a 72-year-old man. Kentucky has had 17,152 cases total and 593 people have died.
There are 13 more cases in the county after the holiday. Hopkins County has 268 total cases, 197 of which have recovered and 34 have died. Currently, there are 37 active cases in the community and eight probable cases.
According to the health department, the majority of new cases are in the age group 21 to 40, with five. Four new cases between ages 41 to 60, three from 61 to 80 and one from ages 0 to 20.
Beach said the health department staff wouldn’t know the effects from Fourth of July celebrations for a few days, as the incubation period for the virus is between two to 14 days. She said if you start having symptoms to go get tested.
“Go get tested and quarantine yourself until you find out the results,” she said. “We have had some more group activities and some more positives in our community from get-togethers, and we are starting to see a substantial spread again.”
Starting this morning, Madisonville-North Hopkins High School will once again be the location for a free testing site from Kroger Health, said Hopkins County Emergency Management Director Nick Bailey.
Bailey said his office, the National Guard, the state police, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, the Madisonville police and the school board are support agents to help with traffic flow this week.
According to Bailey, Kroger Health has a contract with the state until the end of July.
“I think they were trying to get another site back to western Kentucky, and we had this already laid out, and all the groundwork is done,” he said. “There’s a lot of logistics behind this, so it’s simpler, quicker, more efficient to go ahead and set it up at a site that’s already been at.”
Bailey said theoretically, someone who pre-registers could spend as little as 10 minutes at the site. However, when Kroger was at North in April, Bailey said they saw more than 400 people in one day and had a line that lasted an hour or two.
Beach said the health department isn’t directly involved with the testing site, but if a case returns positive, the health department will do contract tracing.
Though an appointment is not required, Bailey said it is highly recommended to pre-register. To pre-register, patients can go to thelittleclinic.com/drive thru-testing/schedule.
At the website, patients will answer three screening questions and then select the “schedule a COVID-19 Test.” Next, they fill out information regarding their location, address and questions about race and ethnicity and any medical conditions. After this, patients can schedule a time between 7:40 a.m. and 2:20 p.m today, Wednesday or Thursday.
As COVID-19 surges in Hopkins County again, Baptist Health has implemented new physical distancing measures, including more than 1,000 clear barriers as well as floor decals at six-foot increments. Temperature checks and screening questions are asked before anyone is allowed to enter, according to a news release from the hospital.
In other news:
• the Kentucky State Police began road testing Monday. According to Hopkins County Circuit Clerk Tanya Bowman, people should call 270-875-1017 to schedule an appointment. Bowman said this does not include motorcycle skills tests. She requested that everyone be patient, as it has been more than three months since KSP was able to test. She expects it to take several weeks for them to get caught up. To take the test, masks must be worn. Bowman said in a Facebook post — no mask, no test.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.