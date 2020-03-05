The last of 57 underground miner bit transport bins constructed by students at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center has left the Industrial Maintenance and Manufacturing Shop, and is on its way to a location within Alliance Coal.
“It has been rewarding to watch the students not only practice their welding skills, but, more importantly, learn to work as a production team,” said HCCTC instructor Eric Anderson.
The objectives of the project were to allow students to practice their welding and fabricating skills on a product made for an actual customer.
“We’re essentially fabricating these,” Anderson said. “They send us all the pieces and we set them up according to the blueprint and weld them out and fabricate the box.”
The transport bins carry the underground miner bits from the Central Region Roof Bolt Plant to the mine face.
“They carry about 500 bits each,” Anderson said. “They weigh almost 700 pounds. The guys and girls in this class over the past two years have built 57 of these. Webster County has built 15. These are the last two, right here.”
Student Gabe Knowles explained the process: “You’ve got to take a soapstone and a measuring tape, and you’ve got to line up all the sides first for the bit bin.” Alliance Coal provided the material, including nearly 25 tons of plate steel, and several hundred pounds of welding rods and wire. Students welded the pieces together.
“It was pretty fun,” Knowles said. “It gave me hands-on experience actually building things for a company.”
While this project for Alliance Coal has been the largest one the program has taken on, students have also made sign frames and rebuilt trailers. Now, they’re getting ready for to go for their welding certifications this spring.
Anderson thanked Alliance Coal for the opportunity.
“Projects like this help the students take concepts they have learned, and transform that into a customer product,” he said. “We want to be a great support and partner with our local industry in not only building products, but helping to train the future work force.”
