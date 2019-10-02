County road going green

The next time your "rubber meets the road" in part of Hopkins County, the road itself could be partly made of rubber.
Work crews poured an experimental form of asphalt Tuesday on Old Morganfield Road northeast of Nebo. While the color is the usual black, it could be dubbed "green" asphalt because the material includes recycled tires.
And since county officials didn't have to pay any money to get it, the "green" in savings delights Magistrate Billy Parrish.
"When you see something free, take it," Parrish said Tuesday.
Hopkins County is one of five counties in Kentucky to receive an
Energy and Environmental Cabinet grant for the pavement. Former county public works director Ken Boucherie said in May the project costs about $104,000.
Tennessee-based Wright Asphalt Products calls the experimental pavement "tire rubber modified" asphalt. "We completely dissolve the tire rubber in there, so there are no little chunks or crumbs," regional sales manager Dan Quire said as he watched the work from a farm field.
"We did a project for Webster County two years ago, similar to this one," said Road Builders Construction employee Cody Napier. He described the application process as exactly the same, except for the ingredients in the asphalt.
Quire said every 1,000 gallons of modified asphalt includes 62 tires. For the one-mile test on Old Morganfield, that means about 700 tires are recycled.
Quire said the modified asphalt will stay blacker longer, to prevent aging from sunlight and oxidation. As a result, he estimated the test area could last three to five years longer.
Regular asphalt will be used on the rest of the roadway between Manitou Road and Balls Hill Road. While the two kinds of road may look alike to drivers, Parrish spotted one difference when he visited the worksite.
"You can smell the tires, smell the rubber in it," Parrish said. And since more tires in asphalt should mean fewer tires in landfills,"it's a win-win for everyone."
As Parrish spoke Tuesday morning, another repaving project was underway outside the front door of his Nebo business. Weeks of state road work on U.S. 41-A has reached the center of town.
"They're going to finish sooner or later," Parrish said.
Sooner, actually, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website, which projects the work along Nebo Road from Wicks Well Road to Kentucky 1089 will end Friday afternoon.
Those two projects in District 5 have Parrish convinced that Hopkins County roads are the best he's seen in five years as a magistrate.
"I'm thankful for every state dollar that we get here," he said.
