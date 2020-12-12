Two senior adult deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday by the Hopkins County Health Department. The deaths brought the county’s total to 78, which includes 21 fatalities this month alone.
The Health Department reported 59 new cases on Friday and said there are 720 active cases currently in the county.
As of Thursday, every county in the state but one was considered a red county averaging more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Hopkins County averaged 51.5, according to Thursday’s report.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations coordinator for Baptist Health in Madisonville, said the hospital had 40 COVID positive patients as of Friday morning.
“That is about 35% of our total patient volume,” said Quinn. “About 40% of the COVID patients are in Critical Care.”
As the Food and Drug Agency continues to meet regarding the approval of the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Baptist Health Madisonville was chosen by Gov. Andy Beshear as one of 11 hospitals in Kentucky that will distribute the vaccine.
Gerard Colman, the CEO of the Baptist Health system, said he is “optimistic” about the vaccine distribution during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”
“We will be able to vaccinate really soon,” he said during the televised interview. “We are waiting for the FDA to approve emergency use … the distribution will start almost immediately after that.”
Colman added it is important that those that receive initial vaccinations have the booster shot as well.
When it comes to getting the vaccine to the hospitals, Colman said he does not “see any supply chain challenges” when the vaccine arrives at the hospital or when it is transported to the hospital.
“We’re quite busy actually following the Thanksgiving holidays,” said Colman. “We are seeing a surge of patients across the state. We are very prepared to distribute the vaccines as soon as they come available to us. We have been in constant contact with state and federal officials in regards to distribution.The chain of cold storage is extremely important so we have been very diligent working with those officials as to how we acquire the vaccines and the distribution plan and we will be vaccinating frontline healthcare workers first and we do have a vaccine plan in the state for our nursing homes as well.”
