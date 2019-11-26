Each year before Thanksgiving break, students at Grapevine Elementary School look forward to a magical morning full of illusions and character education.
For the last 30 years, magician Bruce Amato has performed at Grapevine Elementary. Throughout the years,
Amato has performed at several schools in the district. His show is based on character development and anti-bullying.
This year's theme is "Who's who in you." Amato's show asked students if they were a person of good character or bad.
"Everything usually pertains to character, self-esteem and things like that," Amato said. "I became a magician on a mission probably 20 years ago, as far as making a difference in kids' lives by using aspects of magic as a visual -- captivating them and hammering the message home."
Amato performs around 300 programs each year throughout Kentucky and Tennessee. He hopes that long after the show, students remember the messages behind his performance.
"Even after all of the tricks that I've done, it's all of those messages that I have in the show that their minds absorb," he said. "It's very rewarding what I do."
Grapevine Elementary's Principal Steven Bauer said in the two years that he has been principal and the previous five years he taught at the school, Amato has always had a positive impact on students.
"It's something we look forward to every year because he entertains the kids; he engages them, and it's always about character education," said Bauer. "There's no fluff; it's all about character - he keeps the students engaged and has their attention the whole time. Always a good message."
Due to Amato's demand throughout the school system, Bauer said they have to book him a year in advance.
"We book it a year in advance every year," he said. "It's usually the Monday before Thanksgiving break. The kids love it, and it's a staple for the school."
During the performance, students clapped and cooed as Amato performed. One student, fourth-grader Jordan Gates, 9, was asked to come up and help with a trick.
Gates held a magic wand that was taller than him. While Gates held the wand, Amato transformed meteorite fragments into diamonds, all while teaching the crowd about character transformation.
"After a piece of coal or meteor goes through a process of being shaped, polished and changed, it becomes a beautiful diamond," Amato said during his performance. "Sort of like us, sometimes we're a bit rough around the edges like this meteorite, but can we change for the better? We go through a process of believing in ourselves, thinking positive -- then we become a diamond in the rough."
