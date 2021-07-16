The Earlington City Council approved a $4,500 bid for a property at 301 Wilson Street as they move forward with efforts to rehabilitate and clean up housing in the city.
According to Mayor Phillip Hunt, the bid was submitted by Jason Duncan and his uncle Jerry Duvall.
“It is really too good of a house to tear down like we have been, and it is not dilapidated like with the other houses that we have demolished,” said Hunt. “Jerry told me he grew up right next to that house.”
Hunt said the city has had delinquent water bills and taxes on that property.
“They are going to renovate this house and start paying taxes, and they will have the water turned on,” said Hunt. “That is the whole idea behind doing this. They are going to rehab it and bring it back to the shape it should be in.”
Hunt said he believes Hunt and Duvall will “make a decent home” out of the property.
According to Earlington Public Works Superintendent Mark Pharris, there are now six properties on the court dockets.
“I have got four of those as court ordered for demolition, and those have been brought down,” he said. “So the next step will be for the judge to put those up for sale on the courthouse steps. Then I have two that we are waiting for demolition orders from the court to tear them down.”
Pharris said over the past three years there have been about 25 homes that the city has either taken possession of or placed liens on.
Pharris said there were many benefits to the homes being cleaned up in the city, including the possibility of new homes being built and subsequently bringing in more tax revenue to the city and safety in neighborhoods with the absence of vacant homes.
“We drove through the city … I think there’s around 110 properties that need to be eventually addressed,” Pharris said. “The city has also taken five houses down in the flood zone in the area by the spillway and lake to prevent property damage to the homes in that area.”
Pharris said the city also works with Habitat for Humanity on some of the properties.
“If they want a property here in the city, they will release that property free of charge for them to build a house through habitat,” he said.
