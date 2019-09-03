A speeding car on Interstate 69 led to the discovery of $15,000 worth of methamphetamine and two arrests, Madisonville police say.
A police report says Macey McElfresh, 22, of Madisonville was pulled over for speeding around 2:35 p.m. Sunday on I-69 near Island Ford Road. An officer reportedly noticed a strong marijuana odor, so the car was searched.
Police say McElfresh had a small amount of meth “on her person,” while a large bag of the drug was found in the trunk. The meth had an estimated street value of $15,000. The RehabCenter.net website indicates that computes to about 187 grams of the drug.
Police said the search also led to the discovery of a loaded handgun in the glove box, which was stolen from Evansville. Also arrested was passenger Anthey Jones Jr., 26, of Madisonville.
Jones is accused of first-degree firearm enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. He is being held at the Hopkins County Jail on $15,000 bond.
McElfresh is accused of first-degree firearm enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with physical evidence, marijuana possession, driving under the influence and speeding. Her bond has been set at $5,000.
Kentucky Department of Corrections records show Jones pleaded guilty in Hopkins County in September 2018 on three drug-related counts, including one for meth trafficking. He was sentenced at the time to five years' probation. He also pleaded guilty to a 2012 robbery at the Madisonville Taco Bell.
McElfresh has no prior prison record in Kentucky but was convicted of marijuana possession in 2017.
No court date has been set for either suspect.
