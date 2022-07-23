The Hopkins County Fiscal Court agreed to put new state-of-the-art fencing for the YAA ball field out for bid.
Most of the fencing was replaced two years ago, so this bid will only be for the older fencing that was not replaced during the project in 2020. The old chain link fence on the back ball field will be replaced with a vinyl coated chain link which, according to officials, is expected to last 20 years.
The rough estimate for this new fencing is $42,500. Court agreed and accepted the request to go out to bid on this project. More to come on this project as bids are brought in.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.