Couch Street fire leaves man with burns, cuts

Authorities are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one man burned Monday night in Madisonville.
Emergency crews were called to 133 Couch St. shortly after 9 p.m. A fire department report said they found fire and smoke coming from the back of the home, while a man lay in front of the home on the street.
The unnamed victim was conscious and had "burns to the upper extremities" along with cuts, according to the report. He apparently jumped out a bedroom window to escape the flames. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He said no one else was inside the home.
Firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Damage to the home is estimated at $36,720.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday. The Madisonville Police Criminal Investigation Division is helping with some details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.